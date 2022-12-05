10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley

UPDATE: 12/5/2022 4:30 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Ripley was destroyed Monday afternoon, according to Ripley Deputy Chief Chuck Hitt.

The chief tells WSAZ.com ten different fire departments responded to the fire scene along Random Road.

Crews now have flames under control, according to Chief Hitt.

A cat perished in the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to the chief.

Fire crews receive the initial call around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

