10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley

Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday afternoon.(Ripley Deputy Fire Chief, Chuck Hitt)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
UPDATE: 12/5/2022 4:30 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home in Ripley was destroyed Monday afternoon, according to Ripley Deputy Chief Chuck Hitt.

The chief tells WSAZ.com ten different fire departments responded to the fire scene along Random Road.

Crews now have flames under control, according to Chief Hitt.

A cat perished in the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to the chief.

Fire crews receive the initial call around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every fire department in Jackson County is on the way to the scene of a fire Monday afternoon, dispatchers say,

The fire was reported along Random Road.

Right now, no injuries have been reported, according to 911 dispatchers.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ is headed to the scene.

