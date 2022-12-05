Annual Peoples Bank Christmas display comes back for another year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It’s the 19th year Crown Decor and Gifts has partnered with Peoples Bank to set up their Christmas window display.

You can find the decorations at the Peoples Bank on Putnam Street in Marietta.

Crown Decor owner and decorator Keith McClung said this year’s theme is peppermint sweet street. It’s inspired by a performance of the Peppermint Factory song in the Andy Williams show.

McClung remembers seeing animated Christmas displays in stores as a young child and hopes to spread that magic.

“..., and you know what? Those established some core memories for me - core Christmas memories. And I’m so excited to hear that, over the past almost 20 years, people are actually creating those same memories with their children,” he said.

The display will be up until right around after New Years, according to McClung.

He added that they’re already planning for next year’s Christmas set-up. They’re doing something special for the 20th anniversary of the tradition.

