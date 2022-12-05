Annual Peoples Bank Christmas display comes back for another year

An annual Christmas display is back again for its 19th year.
An annual Christmas display is back again for its 19th year.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It’s the 19th year Crown Decor and Gifts has partnered with Peoples Bank to set up their Christmas window display.

You can find the decorations at the Peoples Bank on Putnam Street in Marietta.

Crown Decor owner and decorator Keith McClung said this year’s theme is peppermint sweet street. It’s inspired by a performance of the Peppermint Factory song in the Andy Williams show.

McClung remembers seeing animated Christmas displays in stores as a young child and hopes to spread that magic.

“..., and you know what? Those established some core memories for me - core Christmas memories. And I’m so excited to hear that, over the past almost 20 years, people are actually creating those same memories with their children,” he said.

The display will be up until right around after New Years, according to McClung.

He added that they’re already planning for next year’s Christmas set-up. They’re doing something special for the 20th anniversary of the tradition.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
20th annual Victorian Christmas homes tour
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
Williamstown wins state title
Williamstown Yellowjackets claim Class A State Championship

Latest News

Parkersburg Salvation Army sees significant Angel Tree gifts despite inflation
Parkersburg Salvation Army sees significant Angel Tree gifts despite inflation
WVSO
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra returns to town for the 35th year
20th annual Victorian Christmas homes tour
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial