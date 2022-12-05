Christmas train rolls through town for the third year in a row

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row the BIP railroad Christmas train will roll through town.

On Friday the Christmas Train will be stationed in Waterford from 6-8 p.m., Saturday the train will be in Marietta 6-8 p.m., Sunday it will be in Belpre from 6-7:30 p.m., then the county tour will stop in Parkersburg from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

At every stop collections of non-perishable food items will be collected and donated to food pantries throughout the MOV.

They will also be collecting bedding, toys, treats and food to donate to local Humane Societies in our area.

Regional Director, Cody Collins, says the Christmas train brings the community together while also benefitting the community.

“It brings a lot of people together obviously most people that show up do donate. Last year we donated to over four different pantries I believe plus a couple of the local animal shelters so this year should be better,” Collins said.

