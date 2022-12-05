Local business owner decorates White House for Christmas

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local business owner, Victoria West, has returned from decorating the White House for Christmas.

West was one of two West Virginia representatives that was selected to be part of the decorating committee.

White house decor (Kheron Alston)

She helped decorate the White House for six out of seven days with others from her team.

West says the experiences at the White House are immeasurable and life-changing.

”It was life changing, it was amazing. I definitely have a hot and heavy romance with the white house now. The history that I first hand got to experience and the friendships that I made and the knowledge I can home with is unmeasurable,” West said.

WVA White House decor (Kheron Alston)

