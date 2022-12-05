Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison

FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been...
FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been sentenced, according to the district attorney's office.(Recording Academy / GRAMMYs)
By The Associated Press and STEFANIE DAZIO
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said.

The Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, authorities have said. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars, and detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician.

James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson and others drove around Hollywood, the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on Feb. 24, 2021 “looking for French bulldogs,” prosecutors said previously. They found Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with the pop star’s three pets.

Jackson shot Fischer during the robbery near the famed Sunset Boulevard, during which two of the dogs were taken. A nearby doorbell camera recorded the dog walker screaming “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer later called the violence a “very close call with death” in social media posts. The dogs were returned several days later by a woman who was also charged in the crime.

Jackson also admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike, the DA’s office said Monday. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

“The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim,” the office said in a statement.

Lady Gaga’s representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

___

Associated Press writer Andrew Dalton contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
20th annual Victorian Christmas homes tour
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
Williamstown wins state title
Williamstown Yellowjackets claim Class A State Championship

Latest News

Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia fires more missiles, claims Kyiv hit its air bases
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured
An annual Christmas display is back again for its 19th year.
Annual Peoples Bank Christmas display comes back for another year