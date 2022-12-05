Obituary: Epling, Carolyn

Carolyn Epling of South Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord on December 2, 2022, following an extended illness.

Carolyn was born at Palestine, WV, on March 23, 1938, the daughter of the late Kelcie Turner and Dorcas Morehead Turner. Preceding her in death was her husband, Rev. Stanley Epling.

She graduated from Wirt County High School in 1956, where she played trumpet in the band. Wirt County High School chose her to represent it as their princess in the first Black Walnut Festival in Spencer, WV. Carolyn never missed a day of school in twelve years or made a grade below A. Following graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Stanley. She was by his side through his final year in the navy, 17 years in the state police, and 39 years in the ministry.

While raising their three children, Carolyn moved the family throughout WV and TN, living in Pineville, Fayetteville, Summersville, Richwood, Ansted, and Palestine, WV; Chattanooga and Greenbrier, TN, before moving back to Smithers and later South Charleston, WV.

Carolyn briefly taught kindergarten at Boomer Christian Academy in Boomer, WV. She then earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Virginia Tech in Montgomery in 1983. She worked as a legislative auditor for the State of West Virginia until becoming the fiscal officer for the WV House of Delegates. She performed this duty for 25 years until her retirement in 2013.

Baking and cooking were how she showed love; her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls won awards throughout the state. She enjoyed working in the vegetable garden and spending time with the family. Her passion was her family; her devotion was to God. She was a member of Bible Center Church in Charleston, WV. Not only did we lose a wonderful mother, but a great prayer warrior.

She is survived by sons Lewis Epling of Hermitage, TN, Stuart (Nancy) Epling of South Charleston, WV; daughter Suzanne (Charles) Harris of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren Brent (Dawn) Epling, Courtney Epling, Schyler Osborne, and Samuel (Drew) Igou; great-grandchildren Catherine, Bobby and John Sawyer Epling; sister Ellen Vlach, nieces Kim (Larry) Wolfe, Linda Vlach and nephew, Ronnie Vlach as well as great nieces and nephews.

Our family is thankful for the special care and love demonstrated by mom’s caregivers, Denise Daniels and Lisa Green.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at New Home (Mayberry) Cemetery, Palestine, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Epling family.

