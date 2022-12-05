Obituary: Hopkins, Sarah Lou

Sarah Lou Hopkins, 79, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on May 17th in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late William Douglas Mossburg and Ruth Hayhurst Mossburg of West Union, WV.

She was a 1961 graduate of Doddridge County High School. She then attended Wheeling Beauty College, graduating in 1962. She believed in public education, so she started her career as a classroom aide at Creed Collins Elementary in Pennsboro. She attended Parkersburg Community College and Glenville State College, completing her bachelor’s degree in Education. She also attended West Virginia University, obtaining two master’s degrees. Her first teaching job was at Harrisville Elementary. She completed her teaching career, retiring from Cabarrus County Schools in North Carolina. She was an exceptional educator, dedicating many years to teaching and loving students with special needs. After retirement, she and Clyde moved back to West Virginia to be closer to family.

She was a 50-year member of Pennsboro OES #26. She was a past, Worthy Matron. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, painting ceramics, and getting her nails done.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Clyde Hopkins of Pennsboro; son, Jimmy Hopkins (Judy) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa,, daughters, Alisa Shepler, Ellenboro, and Christy Myers (Rodney) of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Trevor Shepler, Abbie Shepler (Nick), Benjamin Myers, Shauna (Nick) Barton, Stacy (Kevin) Williams, Katlyn (Wes) Middleswart; great-grandchildren, Sadie Fain, Cole & Anna Barton, Kameron & Klayton Williams, and Maddox Middleswart; niece, Vickie (Greg) Legg; nephew, Tommy (Lisa) Mossburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Florence McCarthy; brother, William Thomas Mossburg (Carole); aunt, Virginia Laquier.

Her family knows she is now pain-free, drinking iced tea, eating peanut butter, and watching QVC.

In keeping with her wishes, there will not be a visitation or funeral. McCullough-Raiguel Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV, is honored to serve the Hopkins family.

