Obituary: McFee, Virginia Beth

Virginia Beth McFee Obit
Virginia Beth McFee Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
Virginia Beth “Jenny” McFee, 67, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late John and Roxie Burdette Buskirk, she was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School with the class of 1973.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” McFee, a brother Mike Buskirk and two sisters, Sheila Fleak and Mary Anderson.

She is survived by her daughters Robin (Shadow) McCullough and Amanda (Blake) Ritchie; 10 grandchildren; and her siblings Chuck Buskirk, Nancy Bell Riffle, Sandra Sealey, and Brenda Buskirk.

“Jenny,” as she was known by her friends and family, enjoyed watching westerns, reading Louis L’Amour books, working puzzles, and playing with her grandchildren. She worked for Home Health Housecalls and St. Joseph’s Hospital in patient care.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated.  Graveside services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family, and she will be interred next to her late husband at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

