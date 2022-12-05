Obituary: Mulinex, Lenora Ruth (Whipkey)

Lenora Ruth (Whipkey) Mulinex Obit
Lenora Ruth (Whipkey) Mulinex Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lenora Ruth (Whipkey) Mulinex, 80, of Marietta, OH.  Went to be with the Lord from Williamson Medical Center on December 1, 2022.

She was born in Marietta, OH January 16, 1942, a daughter of the late Alva Francis Whipkey and Freda Virginia (Ayres) Whipkey.

Lenora was a member of the Mineral Wells Church of Christ and a bookstore department head for the University of Georgia.

She enjoyed gardening, and animals, including her dogs, birds, and cats, especially Daisey.

Lenora is survived by four children, James Delbert Mulinex Jr (Carol) of Fleming, OH, Laura Hupp (John) of St. Marys, WV, Karen Britton of Marietta, OH, and Brenda Cottrell (Kevin) of Spring Hill, TN, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Delbert Mulinex Sr, and one grandson, Matthew Daily.

Service will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Larry Wigal and Kris Wilcoxen officiating.  Interment will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Williamstown wins state title
Williamstown Yellowjackets claim Class A State Championship
20th annual Victorian Christmas homes tour
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swick, Sylvia Lucille
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Martin, David Jonathan
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Snider, Paul Wayne
Donald Paul Fox “Dutch” Obit
Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,