Obituary: Mulinex, Lenora Ruth (Whipkey)

Lenora Ruth (Whipkey) Mulinex, 80, of Marietta, OH. Went to be with the Lord from Williamson Medical Center on December 1, 2022.

She was born in Marietta, OH January 16, 1942, a daughter of the late Alva Francis Whipkey and Freda Virginia (Ayres) Whipkey.

Lenora was a member of the Mineral Wells Church of Christ and a bookstore department head for the University of Georgia.

She enjoyed gardening, and animals, including her dogs, birds, and cats, especially Daisey.

Lenora is survived by four children, James Delbert Mulinex Jr (Carol) of Fleming, OH, Laura Hupp (John) of St. Marys, WV, Karen Britton of Marietta, OH, and Brenda Cottrell (Kevin) of Spring Hill, TN, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Delbert Mulinex Sr, and one grandson, Matthew Daily.

Service will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Larry Wigal and Kris Wilcoxen officiating. Interment will follow at Big Tygart Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

