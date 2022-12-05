Obituary: Richards, Connie Joyce

Connie Joyce Richards, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on August 19, 1945, in Cairo, WV, the daughter of the late Connard Willis and Edith Lucille Rinehart Richards.

Connie enjoyed traveling and her pets. She enjoyed sewing her own clothing, quilts, and crafts.

Connie is survived by her daughter Kristall Chambers, grandchildren Damien Pfalzgraf (Kayla), Galen Chambers, and Arwen Chambers, and brother Gary Richards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Mark Chambers.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

