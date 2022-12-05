Obituary: Scott, Joyce A.

Joyce A. Scott, 74, of Marietta, passed away on December 02, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 22, 1948, to the late Raymond and Peggy(Webb) Salster. She had been at the Arbors at Marietta for the past few years.

Those she left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dawn(Bill) Sarringhausen; her grandchildren, Marissa Sarringhausen, Laura Sarringhausen, Jeannie Scott, Bethany Scott, Rebecca (Cole) Neely, Alek Ritchie, Chase Ritchie, and Kaitlyn Palmer, and her great-grandchildren Lilly, Daud, and Rose Gould, Savannah Steakley, and Baby Sarringhausen coming in June.

Those awaiting her arrival in Heaven beside her parents are her husband, Charles G. “Scotty” Scott Jr., four of her daughters, Missi Scott, Kerri Scott, Wendy Ritchie, and Mollie Barickman, and her grandson Jacob William Scott Ours.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. She will be cremated and laid to rest in Oak Grove cemetery alongside her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Reno Fire Dept. P.O. Box 346, Reno, OH 45773.

The family would also like to say thank you to her girls on the 2nd floor at the Arbors. They took good care of her and were a comfort to her.

