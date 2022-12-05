Obituary: Snider, Paul Wayne

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paul Wayne Snider, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away on November 28, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born on June 14, 1939, the son of the late Albert Ferrell and Zella Snider.  He retired from Walker Cat following 30 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.

He is survived by sister Geneva May Hays and niece Patricia O’Dell both of Parkersburg, WV.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Pastor Tim Davis officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Goodnight Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Williamstown wins state title
Williamstown Yellowjackets claim Class A State Championship
20th annual Victorian Christmas homes tour
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

Latest News

Lenora Ruth (Whipkey) Mulinex Obit
Obituary: Mulinex, Lenora Ruth (Whipkey)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swick, Sylvia Lucille
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Martin, David Jonathan
Donald Paul Fox “Dutch” Obit
Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,