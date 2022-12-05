Obituary: Snider, Paul Wayne

Paul Wayne Snider, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Calhoun County, WV, passed away on November 28, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center.

He was born on June 14, 1939, the son of the late Albert Ferrell and Zella Snider. He retired from Walker Cat following 30 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.

He is survived by sister Geneva May Hays and niece Patricia O’Dell both of Parkersburg, WV.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Pastor Tim Davis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Goodnight Cemetery.

