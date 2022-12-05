Obituary: Stephens, Sharon A.

Sharon A. Stephens, 71, of Vienna, WV. passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3rd, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Belpre, OH.

She was born November 1, 1951, in Martins Ferry, WV., a daughter of the late David B. & Lynda B. Myers.

Sharon was a 1969 Westerville High School graduate, after which she attended Ohio Valley University and West Virginia University. Sharon married her college sweetheart, Randy, on December 30, 1972. She was a long-time speech pathologist who loved singing, interpreting for the deaf, baking for family and friends, jigsaw puzzles, and OSU football.

Over their 50 years of marriage, Sharon and Randy served a number of congregations in Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia. Most recently, she was a member of the Kanawha Valley Church since 2012, where she was known for her warmth, hospitality, and being a mom and grandmother to many. Sharon and her husband, Randy, were international missionaries, helping to start a church in Harare, Zimbabwe.

She is survived by three children, Amanda C. (Rich) Bartoli, of Charleston, WV., Christy A. (Philip) Elliott of Atlanta, GA. and Angela D. (Jon) Johnson of Charleston, WV.; Five grandchildren, Kiara Bartoli, Mia Bartoli, Bree Johnson, Jack Johnson, Christopher Elliott; and was known as “Aunt Sharon” to several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David B. Myers, and nephew, Scot G. Myers.

Flowers can be sent to Grand Central Church of Christ, 5805 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Grand Central Church of Christ, 5805 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV. officiated by Evangelist Joe Spivy.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Belpre, OH.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

