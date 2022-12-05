Obituary: Swick, Sylvia Lucille

Sylvia Lucille Swick, 95, of Mineral Wells, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Elizabeth Care Center, Elizabeth, WV. She was born January 21, 1927, in Roane Co., WV, the daughter of Marvin and Cleo Perkins Rader.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Sylvia was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and was known for her beautiful afghans and doilies. She also loved flowers and enjoyed all their beauty.

She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Tucker, and a grandson, Joseph Swick, both of Parkersburg, and several nieces and nephews. Two special cousins, Ronald Perkins of Spencer, WV, who she always looked forward to seeing and giving each other a hard time. Judy Knopp of Mineral Wells, WV, whose undying love, dedication, and devotion to Sylvia went without ceasing. Her number one priority was to see that Sylvia was taken care of and loved. Last but not least, her cat, Chloe of 17 years, whom her daughter will see she is cared for.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Swick. Two sisters, Loretta Whited, and Lorraine Jones. Two brothers, Delmont Rader and an infant brother, Jesse Rader.

The family would like to thank her neighbors, the Spaur family, and Grace Burns, for being so kind and watching over her and sending such beautiful cards. She so loved receiving them; also, the staff at the Elizabeth Care Center showered her with love, care, and compassion and treated her like family. She loved living there and being around the other residents. Sylvia was loved by so many and was such a blessing to all who knew her and will be greatly missed, especially by Vonda McMillan. To her, she was always her sweet Sylvia. Sylvia, now you can go rest high on that mountain.

Per Sylvia’s request, there will be no visitation; however, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens with Pastor David Cumpston officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Swick family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.