Parkersburg Salvation Army sees significant Angel Tree gifts despite inflation

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Christmas time continuing to get closer, the Salvation Army in Parkersburg is looking to get the remaining touches put on its Angel Tree program.

Parkersburg Salvation Army officers say that they are seeing a significant amount of people providing gifts for the program.

Commanding officer, Captain Marjorie Rowe says that this is a pleasant surprise because of the low participation in the Red Kettle Campaign this year.

However, she says that she is glad to see the amount of community that is coming together in her first Angel Tree program in the area.

“You know, with the economy being so hard right now, even the children -- their wish lists -- still our community is trying to buy everything on that kid’s wish list that’s on the Angel tag. So, I just see big hearts in our community,” says Rowe.

Rowe says that today is the last day to turn in gifts for the Angel Tree program. However, she says that any gifts that come in later this week will still be accepted.

The day for Angel Tree distribution will be December 16th.

