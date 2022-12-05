Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

Glenville Police tell 5 News a Glenville State University student was walking on Mineral Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a local college student to the hospital.

Glenville Police tell 5 News a Glenville State University student was walking on Mineral Rd. when he was hit by a vehicle.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The student was taken to the hospital where at last check he was in stable condition, police said.

Police are actively investigating this as a criminal case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glenville Police at 304-462-7411.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
20th annual Victorian Christmas homes tour
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
Williamstown wins state title
Williamstown Yellowjackets claim Class A State Championship

Latest News

White house decorator
Local business owner decorates White House for Christmas
Christmas Train
Christmas train rolls through town for the third year in a row
An annual Christmas display is back again for its 19th year.
Annual Peoples Bank Christmas display comes back for another year
Parkersburg Salvation Army sees significant Angel Tree gifts despite inflation
Parkersburg Salvation Army sees significant Angel Tree gifts despite inflation