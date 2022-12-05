Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.(The Salvation Army in Des Moines, Iowa)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa.

According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle.

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means and we are so grateful,” the post reads.

Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program help provide gifts to children and provide food, shelter and utility assistance to those who need it most.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Williamstown wins state title
Williamstown Yellowjackets claim Class A State Championship
20th annual Victorian Christmas homes tour
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings
A Michigan couple is donating more than $2 million worth of classic automobiles to support...
Couple donates collection of classic cars to help fund students’ careers
InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...
The Sixth: Public defender shortage