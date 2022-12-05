West Virginia Symphony Orchestra returns to town for the 35th year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 35th year the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra played for a large crowd in Parkersburg.

Over 400 people gathered at Blennerhassett elementary school to listen to Christmas songs played by the symphony orchestra.

Chairwoman Becky McGinnis says that she finds joy in bringing a different form of art to the area.

”It’s a great experience for the people, people come in they call and want to know when the symphony. They’re excited about the music and when you have arts in the community we have the art center, we have the symphony, we have artsbridge, we have so many art experiences available to people,” Chairwoman, Becky McGinnis said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.