Marietta AMVETS will host Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Putnam St. bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday evening Marietta AMVETS will shut down the Putnam St. bridge from 4:45-6 p.m.

They will be hosting a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony to honor those who were lost in the Pearl Harbor attack.

In Parkersburg a similar ceremony will be held on December 7 at 2 p.m. at Point Park.

Commander, Gene Venham, says that the counties celebrating the veteran lives goes to show the impact veterans still have on society today.

“It shows the patriotism of our community. It shows the beliefs that still stand strong when it comes to our veterans that gave their lives to keep our freedom. Like I said even though it was 80 something years ago it was a landmark that changed the face of America for life,” Venham said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.