Marietta angel tree program sees no significant decrease in donations

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In Marietta the angel tree program is coming to an end. All angel tree donations must be in by December 9.

Major Rosemary Hughes says despite inflation and other economic factors they have seen little to no difference in donations compared to years past.

Hughes added that it was slightly surprising because they added more families to the program and also added something new.

“We did a lot more families this year but we are at about 400 kids. Marietta decided to do a bag of food and that will be stuffing, mashed potatoes, stuff for a Christmas dinner. We also have a gift card from IGA for $50 so they can buy the meat for that too,” Hughes said.

if you are interested in donating you can contact the Marietta Salvation Army or you can find angel tags at the Marietta Walmart.

