Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Police say no one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Marietta Monday night.

The Marietta Police Department is not releasing much information at this time.

Captain Aaron Nedeff with the Marietta PD says the incident happened at 116 Walker Street at 7:34 Monday evening.

He says bullets from the shooting hit a house at that address. No one inside the house was hurt.

Nedeff says they have not found a motive for the shooting but believe that the shooting was targeted.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 740-376-2007.

