Obituary: Bailes III, Larry Thaddeus

Larry Thaddeus Bailes III Obit
Larry Thaddeus Bailes III Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry Thaddeus Bailes III, 89, of Marietta, died December 3, 2022, at his residence.

Larry was born March 20, 1933, in Natchitoches, LA, and was the son of the late Larry Thaddeus Jr. and Minnie Martin Bailes.

Larry had attended Louisiana State University and obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Grand Canyon University. He later obtained his Masters’s Degree from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary. Larry had worked as both an electrician and a minister.  He was the former pastor for North Hills Baptist Church in Marietta and served for the State Mission Board of Montana.  Larry loved teaching Sunday School.  He enjoyed watching college football and was an LSU fan.

Larry is survived by his children Larry C. Bailes, of Parkersburg; Rebecca D. Syner, of Belpre; Glenda G. Ludwig (Mitch), of Chicago, IL and Jeffery Bailes (Kim), of Marietta; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; his sister Elizabeth Bailes, of Ravenswood, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jackie Bailes, and their daughter Vera Dianne Hawks.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Ron Dennison officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am until the time of the service on Friday.  Memorial Contributions can be made to the Jeremiah Ministry, P.O. Box 50030, Billings, Montana, 59105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Snyder, Russell Glenn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Krupinski, David (Dave) Edward Louis
Robert Eugene Casto Obit
Obituary: Casto, Robert Eugene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dodrill, Carolyn S.