Obituary: Bailes III, Larry Thaddeus

Larry Thaddeus Bailes III, 89, of Marietta, died December 3, 2022, at his residence.

Larry was born March 20, 1933, in Natchitoches, LA, and was the son of the late Larry Thaddeus Jr. and Minnie Martin Bailes.

Larry had attended Louisiana State University and obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Grand Canyon University. He later obtained his Masters’s Degree from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary. Larry had worked as both an electrician and a minister. He was the former pastor for North Hills Baptist Church in Marietta and served for the State Mission Board of Montana. Larry loved teaching Sunday School. He enjoyed watching college football and was an LSU fan.

Larry is survived by his children Larry C. Bailes, of Parkersburg; Rebecca D. Syner, of Belpre; Glenda G. Ludwig (Mitch), of Chicago, IL and Jeffery Bailes (Kim), of Marietta; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; his sister Elizabeth Bailes, of Ravenswood, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jackie Bailes, and their daughter Vera Dianne Hawks.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Ron Dennison officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am until the time of the service on Friday. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Jeremiah Ministry, P.O. Box 50030, Billings, Montana, 59105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

