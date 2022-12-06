Obituary: Casto, Robert Eugene

Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital.

He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion). Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.

Surviving Bob is his wife, Kathy Casto; sons Jonathan Casto (Carrie, William, and Emma), Jason Casto (Inna and Inez), and Brad Casto (Kimberly); daughter Angelique Dorst; and sister Dot Stull; and several nieces and nephews. Bob loved his grandchildren so much and would always enjoy playing silly games with them.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers David and Buddie Casto.

Services for Bob will be held Friday, December 9th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 2 pm.

Visitation time will be held Thursday from 5-8 pm and again an hour before the service on Friday.

Burial will immediately follow the service at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

