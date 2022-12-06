Obituary: Dodrill, Carolyn S.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carolyn S. Dodrill, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 04, 2022.

She was born on August 10, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Harry H. Heckler and Lorena Jackson Conaway Heckler, and she was preceded in death by her husband William M. Dodrill, Step-grandson Chandler Dodrill, and her sister, Lois J Flannigan.

Carolyn was a 1958 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Marshall University and then spent the majority of her career helping to run the family business, H&amp;I Wholesale Inc.

More recently, she retired from Remax Properties of the Valley and was a lifelong member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Steve Geibel (Tami) of Parkersburg, Jon Geibel of Parkersburg, Kristin McDaniel (Brant) of Williamstown; her stepchildren Mark Dodrill (Johnna) of Parkersburg, Bryan Dodrill of Mason, Ohio, and Joy [Dodrill] Unis (Paul) of Newtown, PA; her grandchildren Zander Geibel, Addie Geibel, Aislyn Geibel, Asher Geibel, and Reagan McDaniel; her step-grandchild Sean Dodrill, as well as her sister Joan L. Stutler of Vienna.

Carolyn loved people and life and was nothing but kind and understanding to everyone she met. She loved traveling to the beach with family, shopping with her sister, and, most of all, spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her family and became almost a second mother to anyone she came in contact with.

She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ever ask for and will be sorely missed.

There will be a private family celebration of her very special life at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Amedisys Hospice and Carolyn’s personal caregivers for their tireless compassion, help, and efforts.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn asked for a small donation to The Alzheimer’s Association to be made in her name. In addition to that request, she asked that everyone “just be nice to each other”.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Roman Jr., Ronald Paul
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Snyder, Russell Glenn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Krupinski, David (Dave) Edward Louis
Larry Thaddeus Bailes III Obit
Obituary: Bailes III, Larry Thaddeus
Robert Eugene Casto Obit
Obituary: Casto, Robert Eugene