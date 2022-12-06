Obituary: Dodrill, Carolyn S.

Carolyn S. Dodrill, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 04, 2022.

She was born on August 10, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Harry H. Heckler and Lorena Jackson Conaway Heckler, and she was preceded in death by her husband William M. Dodrill, Step-grandson Chandler Dodrill, and her sister, Lois J Flannigan.

Carolyn was a 1958 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Marshall University and then spent the majority of her career helping to run the family business, H&I Wholesale Inc.

More recently, she retired from Remax Properties of the Valley and was a lifelong member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Steve Geibel (Tami) of Parkersburg, Jon Geibel of Parkersburg, Kristin McDaniel (Brant) of Williamstown; her stepchildren Mark Dodrill (Johnna) of Parkersburg, Bryan Dodrill of Mason, Ohio, and Joy [Dodrill] Unis (Paul) of Newtown, PA; her grandchildren Zander Geibel, Addie Geibel, Aislyn Geibel, Asher Geibel, and Reagan McDaniel; her step-grandchild Sean Dodrill, as well as her sister Joan L. Stutler of Vienna.

Carolyn loved people and life and was nothing but kind and understanding to everyone she met. She loved traveling to the beach with family, shopping with her sister, and, most of all, spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her family and became almost a second mother to anyone she came in contact with.

She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ever ask for and will be sorely missed.

There will be a private family celebration of her very special life at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Amedisys Hospice and Carolyn’s personal caregivers for their tireless compassion, help, and efforts.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn asked for a small donation to The Alzheimer’s Association to be made in her name. In addition to that request, she asked that everyone “just be nice to each other”.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

