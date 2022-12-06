Obituary: Dotson, Al

Al “Big Al” Dotson, 75, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at his residence Monday, December 5, 2022.

He was born May 2, 1947, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Herman and Nettie Dotson.

Al graduated from Pennsboro High School and Marietta Technical College, as well as the Insurance Educators Licensing School. His first job was delivering newspapers and at the age of 12 went to work at Allen’s Pontiac. His work included owning his own radiator shop in Pennsboro; being a service manager for several car dealerships; and Al was the only insurance agent on the eastern coast for Cancer America, and then he retired 15 years ago from AA Bonding as a Bail Bondsman and Bounty Hunter.

In his lifetime, he had many accomplishments, starting the first Boys Education Club in Pennsboro, calling it “Panther’s Physical Ed Club,”; volunteer fireman in 1972 for Pennsboro Station, Park Board Member for the City of Vienna, and he was past Master for the Vienna Masonic Lodge #172 as well as the Chaplin. Al enjoyed coaching members for the lodge and volunteering several hours at the WV Masonic Home, taking residents out for walks and playing Santa, and read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas on Christmas Eve.

His true passion was serving the Lord and helping others to have a better life. Al never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone and always said, “In 15 minutes, you will either love me or hate me”. He wore his heart on his sleeve.

After his health began to fail, Al was a faithful viewer of the life services of Oak Mound Evangelical Church in Clarksburg, WV.

He is survived by his wife, Alma; sons, Chris and Adam; sister (who he drove his mother to the hospital to deliver), his beam of sunshine, Janie Warne (Mark); brothers, Allen and Jim (Juanina) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his best friends, Chuck Noffsinger, pappie, and Joe Nutter, and family friend, Tiffany Gibson.

In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by sister, Mary Lou Buckley; brother, Larry; and granddaughter, Audriana Dotson.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Delay, officiating. Masonic service will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

