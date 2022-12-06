Obituary: Fazio, Joan Louise

Joan Louise Fazio, 81, of Parkersburg, went home to be with Jesus on December 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1941, in Cumberland, MD, a daughter of the late Paul Oscar and Bernice Edrie Gibbs Kitzmiller.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Serafino (Ron) Fazio, daughters Rhonda Fazio, Michele Fazio, and Christine (Paul) Walker, her granddaughter Alice Grace, brother Ray (Myrtle) Kitzmiller and several nieces and nephews. Along with D.J. (Alyson and daughter Ginny) Carozza and Sarah (Matt) Cregger, whom she considered her own.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by siblings Paul Snyder, Billie Howard, Carol Paugh, Ruth Walking, Naomi Kitzmiller, James Kitzmiller, and dear friends Ruth, Beverly, and Peggy.

Joan loved the Lord and actively participated in church. She carried on the legacy of faith passed down by her mother by hosting a church care group in her home where many people were saved and grew in their faith. She loved the Bible and had a gift of hospitality which often went hand in hand as she discipled and nurtured people in their walk with the Lord. She was a true servant and would give of her time and talents by serving in the nursery and cooking for church camps and events.

Joan loved and cared for her family but also helped run several family businesses. She watched several children and worked at the Parkersburg Day Nursery, which she was thankful for as it brought the Carozza children into her life. For the past four years, she was able to watch her granddaughter Alice which brought her joy and was an answer to her prayers.

Funeral services will be Friday 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Buddy Bunner officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 5-7 PM and one hour prior to services.

