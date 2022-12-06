Obituary: Hopkins, Everett Leo

Everett Leo Hopkins, 86, of Big Bend, WV, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 2, 2022, at Genesis Glenville Center.

He was born on April 4, 1936, the son of the late Everett Lee and Cloie Kirby Hopkins. He retired from Cabot Oil & Gas and was a member of the Brooksville Baptist Church.

Surviving are daughters Pamela (Ritchie) Richards of Grantsville, WV, and Lisa (Tim) Snider of Big Springs, WV, and son Richard (Beth) Hopkins of Big Bend, WV, six grandchildren Chris (Stacie) Ford of Palestine, WV, Zack (Erin) Hopkins of Elkview, WV, Amber Snider of Denver, CO, Ashlea (Daniel) Wilson of Grantsville, WV, Mallory (Scott) Piegols of Cincinnati, OH, and Ryan (Alley) Snider of Brohard, WV, 12 great-grandchildren Christian and Trevor Ford, Madison and Mason Wilson; Samuel and Jackson Snider; Anika, Talin, Keirah, and Maverick Piegols; and Reese and Cruz Hopkins; and one sister Dianne Barr (Steve) Miller of Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty Jo Dobbins Hopkins, two brothers, Olin (Chub) Hopkins and Don Hopkins, and two sisters, Irmajean Richards and Bernadean Yoak.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Hunt Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

