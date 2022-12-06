Obituary: Kelley, James (Jim) Woodrow

James (Jim) Woodrow Kelley, 81, of Waterford, OH, passed away at MMH Belpre on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after an extended battle with IPF. He was born on November 30, 1941, a week before Pearl Harbor, to the late Rev. James John Kelley and Mildred Irene (Ball) Kelley in Greeneville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean (Spung) Kelley, whom he married in October 1962.

Jim graduated from Greeneville High School and entered the US Air Force in 1959. He was honorably discharged in 1967 as Airman First Class. During his service, he completed training in Bomb Navigation Systems, Weather Equipment Repair, and Solid State Devices; and served in Puerto Rico during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Letters from commanders in 1961 and 1966 attest to “far above and beyond the call of duty” and “unquestioned integrity,” which served him well throughout his life.

Jim and his wife, Shelby, moved back to Waterford, OH, with their son, John, to build a home and raise their family. He was employed at Interlake/Globe Metallurgical as a Lab Analyst; Econo Lodge; Mountain State Castings; MSI, and retired from Energizer. He spent his lifetime as one who was a critical thinker; loved to analyze and organize. He enjoyed the challenge on figuring out how to make things work. He even assembled his own ham radio as a teenager and their first TV set at the family home in Waterford.

With the addition of another son, Charles, and daughter, Lisa, there were family get-togethers in the park; playing ball and horseshoes; sock in the hallway; spot-light; go-carts; and lots of fishing too. Jim and Shelby made a home for their family. Although life gave them many challenges and sadness at times, their lives left so many good memories. Dad, aka “Nookie” to his sisters and brother, was also blessed to have reconnected with them in recent years. Always remember it is never too late to love those around you, family or friends that you thought have been lost along the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean (Spung) Kelley; two sons, James Woodrow Kelley Jr. (infant) and James John Kelley; and his sister, Sally Carter. He is survived by his two children, Charles Kelley and Lisa Kelley; grandchildren, Stephanie Kelley and Jacob Kelley; along with four great-grandchildren, Casey Kelley (Stephanie) and Malia, Ivy, and Ayla Kelley (Jacob); his sisters, Nancy Moss, Debra Shope, Betty Barrett, Mary Pridemore, and Jeanette “Tookie” Kelley; brother, Phillip “Buster” Kelley.

Dad had a life well-lived. He enjoyed doing jumbles, crosswords, puzzles, and watching his birds and animals while listening to books and music. He loved telling stories and recalling all the remarkable things that happened over the years. He was a jokester too. He would simply say, “I had a good life” or “I did my best”. When we each come to the end of our time on Earth, I hope we can say the same and that we were there for the ones we loved.

In honor of our father’s wishes, there will be no service. A private cremation will take place at the Mid-Ohio Cremation Society. You may send condolences: Family of James Kelley, PO Box 244 Beverly, OH 45715.

