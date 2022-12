David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on November 27th, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior.

Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

