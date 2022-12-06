Obituary: LaFollette, Kenneth “Kenny” A.

Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette Obit
Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette age 63, of Sarahsville, OH, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home. He was born August 15, 1959, in Cambridge, OH, a son of Donna Jean Young (Phillip) Doan of Caldwell, OH, the late John Ronald LaFollette.

He owned and operated LaFollette’s Machine Shop Inc. for over 35 years. He enjoyed drag racing and could often be found working on his drag car. Kenny was a 1977 graduate of the Shenandoah High School.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister-in-law Donna LaFollette.

Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, Donna, are his wife Melody E. Glidden LaFollette, whom he married August 27, 1977; 2 children Ronnie (Catherine) LaFollette of Sarahsville, OH, and Chasity LaFollette of Columbus, OH; 3 grandchildren Reece, Kenzie, and Lane; 1 brother Robert Scott LaFollette of Newcomerstown, OH. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel.  Burial will follow in the Village View Cemetery in Sarahsville. Please join us in remembering Kenny by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McAuley, William “Bill”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Scarlett, Linda Marie
Al Dotson Obit
Obituary: Dotson, Al
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Starkey, Evelyn Virginia Kirsch