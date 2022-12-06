Obituary: LaFollette, Kenneth “Kenny” A.

Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette age 63, of Sarahsville, OH, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home. He was born August 15, 1959, in Cambridge, OH, a son of Donna Jean Young (Phillip) Doan of Caldwell, OH, the late John Ronald LaFollette.

He owned and operated LaFollette’s Machine Shop Inc. for over 35 years. He enjoyed drag racing and could often be found working on his drag car. Kenny was a 1977 graduate of the Shenandoah High School.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister-in-law Donna LaFollette.

Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, Donna, are his wife Melody E. Glidden LaFollette, whom he married August 27, 1977; 2 children Ronnie (Catherine) LaFollette of Sarahsville, OH, and Chasity LaFollette of Columbus, OH; 3 grandchildren Reece, Kenzie, and Lane; 1 brother Robert Scott LaFollette of Newcomerstown, OH. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Village View Cemetery in Sarahsville. Please join us in remembering Kenny by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.