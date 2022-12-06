Obituary: McAuley, William “Bill”

William “Bill” McAuley, age 61, of Lewisville, OH, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Marietta, OH, following a lengthy battle with Myasthenia Gravis. He was born November 14, 1961, in Marietta, OH, a son of Frank (Carol) McAuley Jr. of Marietta and the late Sara Kay Bruce Stewart.

He was an ironworker for many years and a member of Local Union #787. He was a graduate of the Washington County Career Center. Bill was an avid hunter and loved nothing more than spending time in the woods.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a brother Ray McAuley.

Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his father Frank, are his siblings Ed McAuley, Charles McAuley, Ruth Ann Copchak, Janie Allinson, Tim McAuley, Frank McAuley III, Justin McAuley, Debra Miller, Michael Stewart, and Tina Matos. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Bill’s wishes were to further medical science through an anatomical donation to the Ohio State University. A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced to be held in the spring. Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Bill by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

