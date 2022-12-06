Obituary: Scarlett, Linda Marie

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Marie Scarlett, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2022, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Born Dec. 16, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV, Linda was a graduate of Belpre High School and retired in 2004 as a secretary from the Laborers’ Union Local 1085 in Parkersburg, WV. She was affiliated with the local union for approximately 40 years.

Linda was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert L. Kesterson; grandmother Bernadette Kesterson; father, Robert C. Kesterson; mother, Audra Herdman; and two aunts, Ruth Montgomery and June Cline.

Linda is survived by her son, Kevin Scarlett (Teresa) of Pickerington, OH; daughter, Angela Scarlett of Hilliard, OH; grandson Collin Scarlett of Winter Garden, FL; two granddaughters, Emily Scarlett and Anna Carder, both of Hilliard, OH; an aunt, Mary Lou (Largus) Brauer, of Bonita Springs, Florida; and her caregiver and friend, Pamela Reamer, of Belpre, OH.

Linda was an avid reader, loved country music, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 1-4 pm.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

Latest News

Kenneth “Kenny” A. LaFollette Obit
Obituary: LaFollette, Kenneth “Kenny” A.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McAuley, William “Bill”
Al Dotson Obit
Obituary: Dotson, Al
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Starkey, Evelyn Virginia Kirsch