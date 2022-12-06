Obituary: Scarlett, Linda Marie

Linda Marie Scarlett, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2022, at Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Born Dec. 16, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV, Linda was a graduate of Belpre High School and retired in 2004 as a secretary from the Laborers’ Union Local 1085 in Parkersburg, WV. She was affiliated with the local union for approximately 40 years.

Linda was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert L. Kesterson; grandmother Bernadette Kesterson; father, Robert C. Kesterson; mother, Audra Herdman; and two aunts, Ruth Montgomery and June Cline.

Linda is survived by her son, Kevin Scarlett (Teresa) of Pickerington, OH; daughter, Angela Scarlett of Hilliard, OH; grandson Collin Scarlett of Winter Garden, FL; two granddaughters, Emily Scarlett and Anna Carder, both of Hilliard, OH; an aunt, Mary Lou (Largus) Brauer, of Bonita Springs, Florida; and her caregiver and friend, Pamela Reamer, of Belpre, OH.

Linda was an avid reader, loved country music, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating her life at Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 1-4 pm.

