Obituary: Snyder, Russell Glenn

Russell Glenn Snyder, 76, passed from this transitory to his eternal life on December 3, 2022. He was born October 8, 1946, the son of the late Glenn and Juanita Virginia Tucker Snyder Moody in Parkersburg, WV. He is survived by his sister Mary Geneva” Ginger” Snyder Dennis, and her two children Phillip Glenn Dennis and Robin Renae Moody Ludwig, whom he regarded as his own children. He also helped rear his great nieces and nephews, Amanda Brooke Gohn Krantz, Mary Elizabeth Dennis, Zackary Tucker Gohn, and Aiden Christopher Ludwig. He is also survived by his non-adopted son, Sheldon Morrison.

Although he fathered no children through his 40 years of youth work, he was a surrogate father to hundreds, if not thousands. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1964 and did both his undergraduate and postgraduate work at West Virginia University. Following graduation, he taught at Wirt County High School before going to work for the Boys Club of Parkersburg in 1970 until his retirement in 2009.

He was a member of the National Educators Association, the National Association of Human Resource Professionals, the Boys Club Workers Association, and the Boys and Girls Club Academy of Professionals. He was the recipient of the Man & Boy Award and received the Bronze Keystone with service stars, the highest award granted to Boys Club Professionals. He was a lifetime member of the National Speleological Society and National Rifle Association and was certified as an instructor in rifle, shotgun, handgun, and hunter safety. He was a perpetual life member and was a Past Master of Burning Springs Lodge No. 132 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. He also served as the District Deputy Grand Master for the 3rd Masonic District of the Grand Lodge of West Virginia in 2010. He was a 32nd-degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of Parkersburg, Southern Jurisdiction. He was a Royal Arch Mason of the York Rite, Jerusalem Chapter #3, and a Knight Templar in Calvary Commandery #3. He was a member of the Ancient Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine Nemesis Temple and the Little Kanawha Shrine Club. He was a member of Ben Bey Grotto Mystic Order of Veiled Prophets of the Enchanted Realm and was commissioned by the Governor of Kentucky as a Kentucky Colonel.

His hobbies and interests included nearly all outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, and caving, and was an avid reader with a library well in excess of 5,000 volumes.

He requested that anyone for whom he had ever done a favor repay it by doing something for someone else when they are in need. Any remembrances may be made to any of the organizations with which he was affiliated. At his request, there will be no service or memorials.

