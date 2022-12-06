Obituary: Starkey, Evelyn Virginia Kirsch

Evelyn Virginia Kirsch Starkey, 96, of Vienna, West Virginia, went peacefully to meet her Lord on December 2, 2022, after a lengthy residence at Stonerise Parkersburg.

She was born in Vienna on July 30, 1926, in Vienna, WV, the older daughter of the late Joseph William and Lyda Louise Parsons Kirsch. She graduated from Parkersburg High School with the Class of January 1944.

Evelyn retired from Borg-Warner Chemicals as an international customer service representative, having also worked for Johns Manville, Guthrie-Morres-Campbell, and Marbon Chemicals.

She was a member of Wayside United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was active in the United Methodist Women and The Good Samaritan Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, Calvin Edward Starkey; daughter Sarah Starkey Lee Smith; two sisters, Mary Jo Kirsch Warnke and Regina Ann Kirsch Quinn and one brother, Jack W. Kirsch.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter Deborah Starkey of Vienna, Austria; granddaughter Amy Lee Phelps Stollar of Marietta; great-grandchildren Michael Lee of Garden city, KS, and Toby Phelps and Lily Phelps of Marietta, OH; and one sister, Susie Kirsch Puglisi (Mrs. Bartolo) of Downingtown, PA.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of other remembrances, donations be made to Wayside United Methodist Church or The Good Samaritan Center, both located at 3001 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV 26105.

