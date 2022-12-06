Officials say increase in overdoses in winter linked to mental health

Officials say increase in overdoses in winter linked to mental health
Officials say increase in overdoses in winter linked to mental health(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Health officials say overdoses and overdose deaths increase during the winter in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department officials say they see an increase of overdose deaths around the winter time.

And community health director, Malcolm Lanham says that over the past three or four years -- from October to January -- there is a “sharp spike” in overdoses and overdose deaths in Wood County. Lanham says a lot of this has to do with mental health concerns.

“As we are hearing more about mental health challenges in our community more people are realizing they do have seasonal depression,” says Lanham.

Lanham says that if anyone is dealing with any seasonal depression or addiction during this time to call the 988 mental health hotline.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

Latest News

Parkersburg Police Dept. gives No Shave November funds to W.Va. Kids Cancer Crusaders
Parkersburg Police Dept. gives No Shave November funds to W.Va. Kids Cancer Crusaders
Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
A woman tearfully shares the story of her daughter, who died from a fentanyl overdose.
West Virginia’s attorney general highlights fentanyl crisis - Families impacted speak out
Parkersburg man sentenced to seven years in prison for a federal drug crime.
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg man sentenced to federal drug crime