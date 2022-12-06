Officials say increase in overdoses in winter linked to mental health

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Health officials say overdoses and overdose deaths increase during the winter in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department officials say they see an increase of overdose deaths around the winter time.

And community health director, Malcolm Lanham says that over the past three or four years -- from October to January -- there is a “sharp spike” in overdoses and overdose deaths in Wood County. Lanham says a lot of this has to do with mental health concerns.

“As we are hearing more about mental health challenges in our community more people are realizing they do have seasonal depression,” says Lanham.

Lanham says that if anyone is dealing with any seasonal depression or addiction during this time to call the 988 mental health hotline.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.