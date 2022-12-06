Parkersburg Police Dept. gives No Shave November funds to W.Va. Kids Cancer Crusaders

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in the Parkersburg Police Department’s history, the officers took part in No Shave November.

Police chief, Matt Board says that any officer who wanted to grow their facial hair out would have to pay up for charity.

“The guys were receptive,” says Board. “And at that point, the research began to find the organization. And we went through a few and they were all terrific. But we ultimately selected the West Virginia Kids Cancer Coalition. Just because of their mission and what they do for the kids in the state of West Virginia.”

After selecting the West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders, Board says many other officers – both past and present – participated in the fundraiser.

“And within two months somebody was in my office donating money. So, some guys have donated two and three times. We’ve had retirees who found out through current rank and file we were doing this. They have sent money in,” says Board. “So, it’s just been a group effort to really raise the bar and try to provide as much as we could.”

The department is able to provide nearly $13 hundred to the organization through the fundraiser.

Something that will go a long way in helping families with children with cancer get by on paying for treatments and even gas and groceries.

“Cancer, unfortunately, is a family diagnosis,” says W.Va. Kids Cancer Crusaders co-founder and treasurer, Marisa Skaff. “So, a lot of times there’s other things that come up. So, some of the barriers that they may have is getting to the medical appointments. So, if we can just take that little pressure off of them and that stress by providing gas cards or access to those treatments, or even just giving them a gift card to get some extra groceries to put on the field. So, they don’t have to say, ‘Oh my gosh. We’ve got to make a choice.’ So, it helps with some of the stresses.”

Board says picking the W.Va. Kids Cancer Crusaders was an easy choice.

As anything involving helping children means a lot to officers everywhere.

“To think of a child going through something, anything we can do to make that easier, that was the rallying cry for the police department from the onset of this,” says Board. “Just the fact that we might be able to maybe make life a little easier through a tough time for the family and the child. It was a no-brainer.”

Board says that the department will do No Shave November again in 2023.

