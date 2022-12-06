West Virginia’s attorney general highlights fentanyl crisis - Families impacted speak out

West Virginia's attorney general hosted an event highlighting the fentanyl crisis and people impacted.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held an emotional event highlighting the fentanyl crisis and its victims Monday afternoon.

One by one, close relatives of people who died from fentanyl stepped up to the mic to tell their stories.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin. Only two milligrams can kill someone and most poisoning victims don’t know fentanyl is in the substance they’re using.

Morrisey said, while it’s an issue across the nation, West Virginia especially feels the impact.

“My heart grieves for the families and there’s nothing we can do to take away that pain but maybe maybe just maybe we can all work together to prevent future families from going through what you did. That’s my hope by having this event today,” he said.

One speaker whose daughter died from fentanyl said, “She made her last phone call to her grandparents because it was their 60th wedding anniversary to tell them she loved them.”

One speaker whose son died from fentanyl said, “He was found September 17th, 2021 floating in the Monongahela River.”

A theme across multiple speakers was calling for unity and working together towards a solution.

One speaker whose son died from fentanyl said, “As Diana said, it’s not a red or a blue issue. It’s a red, white, and blue issue and it affects everyone in this state and everyone in this nation.”

Morrisey said he and Florida’s attorney general have joined forces.

“..., we’ve been working, pushing for fentanyl to be classified as a weapon of mass destruction,” he said.

Morrisey added that he will also ask the West Virginia First Foundation to include fentanyl as a point of focus. The foundation is currently being put together and will eventually distribute money earned from opioid settlements.

Putting pressure on social media companies is another point Morrisey emphasized.

He said, “They have an obligation to not let their platforms get infiltrated by creatures of death, purveyors of death, that are spreading their poison around. That has to be a priority.”

Morrisey aimed criticism at Homeland Security and the secretary of state for not doing enough to fight the crisis.

“We have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security because we think they have to have some policy - any policy - to go after this illicit fentanyl. They’re doing nothing at the border. I went to the border. I watched this firsthand. It has to change,” he said.

Morrisey said that he will soon send a letter to the new speaker of the house to call for “major oversight hearings” for both immigration in general and what’s happening with fentanyl.

“..., and that means looking at what Homeland’s done and looking at what the Secretary of State Blinken has done...or not done. The reality is that when you’re talking about dealing with the Mexican drug cartels, this is a matter of international importance for our state and for our country so we need Secretary of State Blinken to step up,” he said.

Morrisey pointed to China and Mexico for being contributors to the crisis. He explained that a lot of ingredients are coming from China, Mexican drug cartels are finishing the products, then they are being smuggled into the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
20th annual Victorian Christmas homes tour
Local family goes from renovations to 20th annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
Police: Local college student hospitalized after hit-and-run

Latest News

Parkersburg man sentenced to seven years in prison for a federal drug crime.
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg man sentenced to federal drug crime
White house decorator
Local business owner decorates White House for Christmas
Christmas Train
Christmas train rolls through town for the third year in a row
An annual Christmas display is back again for its 19th year.
Annual Peoples Bank Christmas display comes back for another year