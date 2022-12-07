Academic Achiever: Amelia Williams

BELPRE, OH (WTAP) -

For this week’s Academic Achiever, we traveled to Belpre High School where Senior Amelia Williams takes the idea of being a well-rounded student to the next level.

Amelia Williams is a senior at Belpre High School but spends the majority of her day at the Washington County Career Center.

" At the career center I study sports med and exercise science. We pretty much do some stuff like the medical classes, but a little more physical stuff.”

Amelia plans to use these classes to help her prepare for her future career in the sciences and main goal of working in prosthetics.

“I got accepted into Marietta College. And I wanted to go there, it’s closer to my house so I’m not far away, but I am close to my family. I want to go to Marietta for health science or biology, one of the two. Undetermined right now which one, but those are my two options.”

For Amelia, studying and getting straight A’s isn’t enough. She’s joined many groups and clubs at both Belpre High and the Career Center including Honor Choir, Student Council at both schools, national honor society at both schools, varsity cheer captain, spirit club, and helps coach a youth cheer team.

It’s not just at school where Amelia shines, but also in the community.

Amelia has volunteered with the Lions Club, Toys For Tots, Humane Society, Downtown PKB.

“I like doing community service because I love seeing the joy on people’s faces.”

She also has participated in several pageants, making her local royalty.

“When you win a title pretty much it’s just like brings you joy. Like, gosh I achieved something. It brings you excitement, like you’re winning an award. And with that title you get to represent your pageant or your festival out in the community so that more people can come to your festival.”

Amelia said the most important thing to remember is to do your best.

“If you want to achieve more in life and you want to do better… just all you can do is try your best in life and if you need some help down the road, don’t worry about that. Just get the help that you need to achieve what your goals.”

Amelia said she’s excited about her acceptance to Marietta College and hopes to continue her cheer career.

Good luck Amelia!

