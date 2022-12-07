City of Marietta will provide free mental health services for first responders

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is currently putting together a program that will provide free mental health support for first responders.

WTAP talked to a first responder and the city about the program and its potential impact.

First responders are with people on their worst days. Long-time firefighter Steve Hill, who is the city’s fire safety inspector, knows this firsthand.

“No one’s calling us because they’re having a good day. They’re calling us because sometimes they’re having their worst moments and, you know, we live in a small town. We sometimes go to these calls and its family members and friends…,” he said.

And that can take a toll.

“We’re the ones used to getting called for help but sometimes even the helper needs a little assistance,” he said.

Now the City of Marietta is working towards providing free counseling for sworn in members of the police and fire departments.

Mayor Schlicher said they’re using American Rescue Plan funds for the project.

“This is something that hasn’t been funded in the past for police and fire of Marietta but we feel that it’s important not only for their well-being but for the citizens they serve on a daily basis,” he said.

Schlicher explained that each first responder will have the opportunity to use up to ten one-hour counseling sessions over the next two years.

“We want the best equipment, we want the best training, we want the best everything for those departments and all of our departments,” he said.

First responders can use the counseling sessions for challenges both big and small. The time can be used to discuss any issue, whether it’s financial, family-related, etc.

“If it becomes something that is useful and is determined to be an asset for the departments, we will look at extending it somehow for them,” Schlicher said.

That means the program could be extended beyond 2023 and 2024 and the city could expand its services if need be, according to Schlicher.

Hill said being mentally healthy allows first-responders to better serve their community.

“At the end of the day, no matter whether it’s physical or mental or, you know, the professional portion of it, we gotta stay in a state of readiness because, when someone calls, we need to be our best no matter what the hour is.”

Hill hopes that the easier access to mental health services will encourage people to reach out who might not have otherwise.

If you’re a mental health professional interested in being involved, the deadline to apply is 11am on December 12th.

Just call the mayor’s office at 740-373-1387 and ask for the H.R. director.

