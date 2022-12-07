Class A All-State team unveiled by W. Va. Sports Writers
On Monday, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced the all-state teams for Class A. Many student athletes in the Mid-Ohio Valley represented their schools on the list.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE:
Rickie Allen - Running Back, Williamstown (Captain)
Aiden Corbett - Offensive Lineman, Williamstown
Maxwell Molessa - Utility, Williamstown
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE:
Harbor Haught - Defensive Lineman, Williamstown
Adam Burnside - Defensive Lineman, Doddridge County
Bryce McKinney - Linebacker, Doddridge County
Colt Hesson - Defensive Back, Williamstown
Seth Richards - Utility, Doddridge County
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE:
Joey Ramsey - Running Back, St. Marys
Gabe Stewart - Wide Receiver, Doddridge County
Charles Ibbeson - Offensive Lineman, Doddridge County
Ethan Haught - Utility, Ritchie County
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE:
Peyton Girard - Defensive Lineman, St. Marys
Chase Parsons - Linebacker, Wirt County
DeShawn Middleton - Defensive Back, Wirt County
HONORABLE MENTION:
Logan White, Williamstown
Cody House, St. Marys
Owan Velazquez, St. Marys
Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County
Jaden Sayre, Ravenswood
Trenton Huffman, Doddridge County
