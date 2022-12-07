Class A All-State team unveiled by W. Va. Sports Writers

Maxwell Molessa made the Class A all-state team as a utility player
Maxwell Molessa made the Class A all-state team as a utility player(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

On Monday, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced the all-state teams for Class A. Many student athletes in the Mid-Ohio Valley represented their schools on the list.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE:

Rickie Allen - Running Back, Williamstown (Captain)

Aiden Corbett - Offensive Lineman, Williamstown

Maxwell Molessa - Utility, Williamstown

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE:

Harbor Haught - Defensive Lineman, Williamstown

Adam Burnside - Defensive Lineman, Doddridge County

Bryce McKinney - Linebacker, Doddridge County

Colt Hesson - Defensive Back, Williamstown

Seth Richards - Utility, Doddridge County

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE:

Joey Ramsey - Running Back, St. Marys

Gabe Stewart - Wide Receiver, Doddridge County

Charles Ibbeson - Offensive Lineman, Doddridge County

Ethan Haught - Utility, Ritchie County

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE:

Peyton Girard - Defensive Lineman, St. Marys

Chase Parsons - Linebacker, Wirt County

DeShawn Middleton - Defensive Back, Wirt County

HONORABLE MENTION:

Logan White, Williamstown

Cody House, St. Marys

Owan Velazquez, St. Marys

Austin Bartlett, Ritchie County

Jaden Sayre, Ravenswood

Trenton Huffman, Doddridge County

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

