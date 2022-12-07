Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

Former Noble County Sheriff Landon T. Smith has died at the age of 80.
Former Noble County Sheriff Landon T. Smith has died at the age of 80.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away.

Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith.

He was a 1960 graduate of Caldwell High School and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. He served as marshal for Belle Valley from 1962-1972, and also served as a bus driver for Noble Local Schools during that time. He was elected sheriff of Noble County in 1972 and served the county until 2009. He was devoted to serving the people of Noble County for 37 years.

According to his obit, he didn’t know a stranger and knew everyone. He loved living and working on his family farm.

Full obit: https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/26541117/landon-t-smith

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley

Latest News

Multiple false alarm school shooting calls were made to at least 12 high schools in West...
WTAP News @ Noon - Alexa Liveshot - False Alarm School Shooting Threats at West Virginia High Schools
Roane County man sentenced for having a pipe bomb
Jay Edwards in Belpre (2019)
State Rep Edwards pushes pipeline incentives
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say