Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away.

Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith.

He was a 1960 graduate of Caldwell High School and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. He served as marshal for Belle Valley from 1962-1972, and also served as a bus driver for Noble Local Schools during that time. He was elected sheriff of Noble County in 1972 and served the county until 2009. He was devoted to serving the people of Noble County for 37 years.

According to his obit, he didn’t know a stranger and knew everyone. He loved living and working on his family farm.

Full obit: https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/26541117/landon-t-smith

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.