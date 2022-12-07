Name of man that died after ATV rolled on him released by officials

(MGN)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A name of a name that died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County has been released by West Virginia State Police.

They say an ATV rolled over on Dayton Bussey while he was recovering a deer. He was a 73-year-old man from Vienna. He died on November 21, 2022.

Troopers say he died at the scene.

Previous story: https://www.wtap.com/2022/11/22/man-killed-atv-accident-ritchie-co/

Obit: https://www.wtap.com/2022/11/23/obituary-bussey-jr-dayton-james-jim/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police: No one hurt in drive-by shooting
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
Ten fire departments responded to the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Ripley Monday...
10 fire departments respond to fire scene in Ripley

Latest News

Toys for Tots of the Mid-Ohio Valley is expecting to see another big year in gifts
Toys for Tots of the Mid-Ohio Valley is expecting to see another big year in gifts
Parkersburg woman enters guilty plea in fentanyl case
Former Noble County Sheriff Landon T. Smith has died at the age of 80.
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
Multiple false alarm school shooting calls were made to at least 12 high schools in West...
WTAP News @ Noon - Alexa Liveshot - False Alarm School Shooting Threats at West Virginia High Schools