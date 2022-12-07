Name of man that died after ATV rolled on him released by officials

BURNT HOUSE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A name of a name that died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County has been released by West Virginia State Police.

They say an ATV rolled over on Dayton Bussey while he was recovering a deer. He was a 73-year-old man from Vienna. He died on November 21, 2022.

Troopers say he died at the scene.

Previous story: https://www.wtap.com/2022/11/22/man-killed-atv-accident-ritchie-co/

Obit: https://www.wtap.com/2022/11/23/obituary-bussey-jr-dayton-james-jim/

