Obituary: Klemencic, Janet Geraldine Janecek

Janet Geraldine Janecek Klemencic joined her family and friends in the presence of God on December 6, 2022, after a lengthy and painful struggle with arthritis.

Janet was born in McKee Rocks, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 1932, the daughter of Jerry and Dorothy Janecek. Married to Leonard Klemencic in 1953, she led a joyful spiritual life, giving birth to 3 sons and a daughter, Nathan, Lenet, David, and Larry, and sister, Dorothy Cook.

Janet was a dutiful wife and mother, enjoying quilting, cooking, gardening, and growing in her faith with God. She was renowned for her hand-stitched guilting, for which she won 2 Blue Ribbons at the Ritchie County Fair. She enjoyed cooking meals from recipes handed down through many generations of her family. At Christmas time, she would bake dozens upon dozens of Christmas cookies for family and friends, which will be sorely missed.

Janet’s home in Pennsylvania, whether it was the tiny trailer of her first home or the beautiful home that she and her husband reassembled by themselves, was always surrounded by loads of beautiful flowers and dogwood trees. She had been an LPN and worked at Middle Road School for special needs in Hampton School District.

Many memories were made by the Klemencic family through yearly camping trips, fishing, hunting, and hiking. From one such trip, Janet collected many forms of moose memorabilia. The story was that on one such camping trip, the family encountered an elk crossing the road in front of them, and Janet excitedly shouted out, “Look at the Moose, Look at the Moose.” Since the encounter, family, and friends never missed a chance to present Janet with some form of a Moose, whether it be a stuffed moose or a Christmas tree ornament.

Janet had a strong relationship with her Church family and God. She faithfully attended her church every Sunday, making sure her children grew up having the same faith in God. Janet was well known at her Church for making applesauce, cooking hams, making curtains for the chapel, and holding a Bible Study Group for 50 years. Janet was an ordained Deacon of her church, a title she held dear to her heart.

One of her favorite pastimes was watching football, not just any football, Steeler Football. To say Janet was A Steeler Fan does not truly describe her love of the Team. Janet was THE Steeler Fan. It was said that at home games in Pittsburgh, you could hear Janet cheering her team on to victory all the way from home in West Virginia.

Janet was loved by many. Her unique sense of humor made it easy to find friends among neighbors, and her warm, giving character made it easy to gladly give her last dollar to help someone in need. After moving to Ritchie County, Janet found numerous friends thru her faith in God. She attended Cairo Presbyterian Church and St Luke’s Methodist Church in Harrisville. Another story of Janet’s unique sense of humor has her attending Church where one of the parishioners sitting behind her leaned forward and said, “Hello Hat Lady,” for Janet loved wearing her collection of hats to Church on Sundays. Janet turned around to the parishioner and replied, “Did you just call me a “Fat” Lady?” The woman’s face went stone-cold red, not realizing that Janet had indeed heard her correctly but, remaining true to her sense of humor, couldn’t pass up an opportunity to display that humor. But, from that opportunity, Janet became well known among her Church family as the “Hat Lady,” a name that endeared her to all.

Janet was preceded in joining her God by her mother and father, Jerry and Dorothy Janecek, her husband, Leonard Klemencic, her youngest son Larry Klemencic and her son-in-law Lou Mowry. She is survived by her oldest son, Nathan Klemencic, her daughter, Lenet Mowery, both living in Pennsylvania, and David Klemencic (Janis) in West Virginia. One grandson, Joseph Klemencic of Pa, and granddaughter Adrienne Morrison (Paul) of Va. Great grandchildren who lovingly called her GiGi, Adaylia Klemencic, Persephone Klemencic, and Thaddeus Klemencic of Pa, as well as Maya Morrison and Cooper Morrison of Va. And many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 6 PM, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Rev. John Frum officiating. Friends may visit from 4-6 PM. Interment will be held at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick, PA, at 2 PM Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

