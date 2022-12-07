Obituary: Lewis, Ricky

Ricky Lewis, 67, of Belpre, passed away at 8:20 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born August 8, 1955, in Chesapeake, OH, a son of John and Sally Scaggs Lewis.  Ricky was a painter.

On February 14, 1984, he married Billie Owens, who survives with children: Allen (Contessa) Lewis of Columbus, Chasity (Jeff Bland) of Columbus, Ricky (Allison) Lewis, Jr. of Logan and Bobbie Lewis of Logan; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, siblings:  William Lewis. Sandra Lewis, Jerry Lewis, all of Columbus, and Rhonda Lewis of Chesapeake.

Preceding him in death were his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 11:00 am at Mcclure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, followed by cremation.  The family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

