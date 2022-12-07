Obituary: Longwell, Virginia Anne

Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth.

Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church, and she enjoyed watching Hallmark movies, crocheting, making blankets, and collecting Fenton glass.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Daugherty (Bob) of Rockport, WV; two sons-in-law, John McIntyre and Terry Hamilton, both of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, Beth Watkins (Jason), Ashley Hill (Cam) and their children, Brayden, Ethan, Colteton, and Weston, Brittany Terrell (Joe) and their children, Ellie and Kaden, Mercedes Fullerton and her daughter, Emmy; her cat Bailey; and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert “Tom” Longwell; two daughters, Kim Hamilton and Lora McIntyre; a granddaughter, Amber Watkins; and a great-granddaughter, Zoey Flinn.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 9, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor David Spence officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her granddaughter, Mercedes, for the love and care she gave to her Grandma.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.