Obituary: Spade, Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman

Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter present on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 8, 1952, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Doris “Eloise” Allman and the late Ira “Ray” Allman.

Sandie was a retired nurse by profession. Her grandchildren were her life, and she enjoyed crafts and sewing.

In addition to her mother, Sandie is survived by her two sons, Kennith Allman and Micheal Mellott; five grandchildren, Micheal “Kody” Mellott, RayAnn Allman, Jessica Mellott, Kennith “Chip” Allman, and Rachel Bush; one great-grandchild, Ivey May Simmons; two brothers, Rick Allman (Wanda) and James Allman (Kendra); and one sister, Rhonda Allman.

In addition to her father, Sandie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Spade, and two brothers, Billy and Larry.

At Sandie’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Spade family.

