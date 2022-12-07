Obituary: Williamson, John David

John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, WV, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and caretakers. He was born on June 5, 1932, in Marietta, Ohio, to Donavan and Freda Steed Williamson.

John graduated from Marietta High School, playing on the Tigers football team and singing in the Glee Club. He served his country in the United States Airforce during the Korean War. He was a project coordinator and head draftsman for Marietta Concrete/Marietta Structures. John was a member of the Gilman United Methodist Choir, Williamstown Baptist, and Christ Memorial Choir, served as Deacon, Vestry member, Sunday School Teacher, and Visitation Committee, and Williamstown Food Pantry Board Member. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and the love of his family and friends. John and his wife were missionaries to Ireland.

He is survived by his son, James “J.D.” Williamson (Tina); granddaughter, Jessica McBride (David); and Jessica’s parents, John & Dina McBride; grandson, William McBride; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis Dianne Pitts Williamson, on November 28, 2022; daughter, Joyce Williamson McBride; parents; and siblings, Katherine, Bill, and Bob.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marietta, with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, with full military honors. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Donations may be made in his memory to Williamstown Food Pantry. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve John’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.