Parkersburg Police officer presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award during Wood County Schools B.O.E. meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education presented the 2022 Extra Mile Award to Officer Jeremy Bell of the Parkersburg Police Department on Tuesday, December 6. Officer Bell serves as the prevention resource officer for Parkersburg High School.

Bell received this award from the Handle with Care Program through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services for demonstrating professional leadership and personal commitment on behalf of children and families.

According to the nomination, Officer Bell takes the time to get to know the students personally and goes above and beyond to meet the student’s personal needs.

Also, during its meeting, the Board of Education approved a memorandum between Wood County Technical Center and Ritchie County Adult Education to provide adults residing in Ritchie County opportunities to learn and participate in adult programs at the Wood County Technical Center.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.