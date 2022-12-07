Parkersburg woman enters guilty plea in fentanyl case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, of Parkersburg, entered a guilty plea to obtaining a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio. Curran had intended to distribute the drug in the Parkersburg area on April 27, 2021. At the time, Curran was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement after arriving in Wood County, West Virginia from Ohio.

Officers believed Curran was potentially hiding a controlled substance on her person. She was taken to the North Regional Jail for an X-ray body scan. During her time at the facility, she clogged a restroom toilet during an attempt to flush two plastic bags of powder away. Officials were able to take the toilet apart and recover the bags which turned out to be 56 grams of fentanyl in one bag and 28.5 grams of a fentanyl analogue in the other.

Her sentencing is set for March 2, 2023. Curran faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, at least four years supervised release, and a $5,000,000 fine. Both the Parkersburg Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the West Virginia State Police worked on the case.

