Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.

“Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy. “We are one hundred percent committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies to respond, monitor, and investigate these alleged threats.” At this time, false threats have been received in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt, and Wood counties.

The multiple law enforcement agencies involved are continuing to investigate.

Original Story

Several school districts throughout West Virginia began the day with false threat reports of active shooters. Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard said Wood County was among those counties receiving threats this morning.

Specifically, Parkersburg High School was one of the schools according to Michael Erb, the Coordinator of Communication for Wood County schools.

He said that police and administrators responded immediately and determined there was no threat at the school and at no time was there a threat to the students or staff here. Classes are continuing as normal at PHS.

Sheriff Woodyard said the call came in around 9 a.m. with a male identifying himself with a Middle Eastern accent. Multiple counties received the threat. According to the sheriff, the caller stated there was an active shooter within a school in that county.

The West Virginia Fusion Center is handling the situation and is working with the FBI to identify the calls, according to Sheriff Woodyard.

According to the West Virginia Fusion Center website… they work to collect, evaluate, analyze, and disseminate information and intelligence data regarding criminal and terrorist activity in the State of West Virginia.

The incident remains under investigation. We have reached out to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board but have not been able to contact him yet.

